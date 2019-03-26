EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s You.

You follows bookstore manager Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). In the freshman season, which was based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling novel and aired on Lifetime, Goldberg becomes obsessed with his customer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), using social media and the Internet to stalk her.

The show’s second season is loosely based on the author’s second book in the series titled Hidden Bodies and will be released by the streaming service under the Netflix originals banner. It will follow Goldberg to Los Angeles where he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), an aspiring chef that isn’t into social media like his previous leading lady.

Barnett will play Gabe, Love’s (Pedretti) oldest friend and closest confidant. He’s a successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado living L.A. life to the fullest.

You is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Greg Berlanti, Sera Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo serve as executive producers.

Barnett was a series regular on the first three seasons of Chicago Fire, as well as ABC’s Secrets and Lies and the CW’s Valor. He can currently be seen as a lead on Netflix’s Russian Doll and upcoming in Netflix’s new series Tales of the City. Barnett is repped by Simmons & Scott Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.