Marielle Scott has booked a recurring role on the upcoming second season of the hit psychological thriller You on Netflix. Scott will play Lucy, an edgy-chic literary agent with a deadpan wit and a sense of humor about her own LA-ness. Her career-driven nature is balanced by her earthy partner Sunrise and their toddler. Developed by Sera Gamble & Greg Berlanti based on the book by Caroline Kepnes,You launched as a Lifetime series with Netflix as SVOD/international partner. Starting with Season 2, You will be a Netflix original. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions, Man Sewing Dinosaur and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Scott is currently filming The Friend, alongside Jason Segel, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. She’s repped by Gersh and Mosaic.

Georgina Reilly is set for a recurring arc on City On A Hill, Showtime’s upcoming drama series executive produced by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jennifer Todd. Created, written and executive produced by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Affleck, City on a Hill is set in the early 1990s Boston, rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm. Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge star. Reilly will play Corie Struthers, the estranged mother of Jimmy Ryan’s (Mark O’Brien) children. Reilly will soon be seen opposite Kevin Pollak in Adriana Maggs’ Goalie and was previously a series regular on CBC’s Murdoch Mysteries. Reilly is repped by TalentWorks and LINK Entertainment.