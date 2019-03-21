Paramount Network has slotted Wednesday, June 19, 10 PM for the season 2 premiere of its hit drama series Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner. The network also released a first-look photo (above) and teaser clip with the date announcement (below).

Yellowstone was the most-watched new cable series of 2018, averaging 5.1 million total viewers per episode, and ranking second across all cable TV series for the year. The series also is going global after Paramount Network’s sister international channel picked up the series. As previously announced, Paramount Network International acquired seasons 1 and 2 of the drama series, with launch set for this spring on Paramount’s channels in Nordics, Hungary and Poland, followed by UK, Latin America, Spain and Italy. It will also be available on Paramount+ in select territories.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the Costner-fronted series also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham.

Yellowstone is co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios. John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser executive produce.