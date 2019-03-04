Kevin Costner-fronted drama Yellowstone is to travel around the world after Paramount Network’s sister international channel picked up the series.

Paramount Network International has acquired seasons one and two of the drama, which also stars Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston and Gil Birmingham.

It will launch on Paramount’s channels in Nordics, Hungary and Poland in spring 2019, followed by UK, Latin America, Spain and Italy, and will also be available on Paramount+ in select territories.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, it is exec produced by Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Kevin Costner and David C. Glasser. It was co-produced and co-financed by 101 Studios, which distributed internationally along with Endeavor Content.

“We’re excited to bring this riveting dramatic story to Paramount’s international audiences,” said Jill Offman, Executive Vice President of Paramount Network International. “Coming off its tremendous success in the U.S., as last summer’s most watched series on cable, Yellowstone will complement the outstanding line-up on Paramount’s international channels.”