The recently announced “In Residence On Broadway” series has named its first star: Yanni. The multi-instrumentalist and composer will take the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre stage with Pure Yanni: An Intimate Evening With Yanni and His Piano May 28-June 2.

The announcement was made by Live Nation, The Araca Group and EBG (Entertainment Benefits Group), the partnership that announced the In Residence series of solo or concert-style shows last week. Yanni is the first performer to be announced for the program.

Additional performers for the 2019 spring/summer engagement of In Residence on Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

The In Residence series arrives in the wake of successful Broadway concert stagings in recent years, most notably Springsteen On Broadway, starring Bruce Springsteen. Former Smiths singer Morrissey is set for a May 2-11 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, though that one is not part of the In Residence series.

The Yanni engagement marks his first time on Broadway, and producers describe the Pure Yanni show will “feature his famous orchestrations performed exclusively on a piano giving audiences a rare and intimate look inside his creative process. Yanni will share stories from his experiences traveling the globe including his understanding and interaction with different cultures and his experience planning and performing in mega shows in some of the most revered places on earth.”

The shows will also include a live Q&A with the audience, ensuring that “no two evenings of his residency will be alike,” per the announcement. Yanni has sold more than 25 million albums globally.