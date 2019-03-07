HBO has set Friday, April 5, for the Season 2 premiere of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, in which the Emmy-winning comic and writer offers his unique perspective on topics from the trivial to the impactful.

The late-night series covers a wide range of social and cultural issues, mixing in-studio commentary, comedic segments and documentary-style field reports.

HBO

After focusing on police issues in its freshman run, Problem Areas will focus on education in America this season, investigating teacher pay, student mental health, the school-to-prison pipeline and other pressing topics. Host The Daily Show alum Wyatt Cenac will visit West Virginia, Oregon, California, Minnesota and other parts of the country to learn how communities navigate issues facing public education.

Season 2 also will address other issues, including the unionization of fast-food workers and the potential dangers of facial recognition software, as well as comedic solutions to lighter topics, such as how to get more steps in at the office or how to teach kids practical skills like filing taxes.

Cenac, Ezra Edelman, John Oliver, head writer Hallie Haglund, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin, James Taylor and Jon Thoday serve as executive producers of Wyatt Cenac’s Problem Areas, which is produced by Avalon Television.