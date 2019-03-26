Susan Levison has been named Senior Vice President and Head of WWE Studios, reporting to WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson.

Levison comes to the Stamford, CT-based entertainment outfit after a run at CBS Television Studios, where she was SVP of Alternative Programming.

Wilson gained oversight of the studio last year, and company and independent film veteran Michael Luisi exited last summer after an eight-year run overseeing the studio.

Susan Levison

WWE Studios, branching out from its parent company’s core wrestling business, has backed shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas on E!, Miz & Mrs. on USA, as well as documentaries in partnership with HBO and ESPN. Its movie credits include The Call and The Marine franchise, and February release Fighting with My Family. Written and directed by Stephen Merchant, Fighting‘s producers include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Kevin Misher and Film 4.

“I’m thrilled to have Susan at the helm of WWE Studios given her vast relationships and experience in producing high-quality, compelling content,” Wilson said. “WWE Studios is making a big push in global content across genres and platforms to reach new audiences, super-serve our passionate fans and further establish the WWE brand.”

At CBS, Levison oversaw unscripted development and production across cable, streaming and digital platforms, also producing unscripted projects and series in a variety of genres.

“I could not be more excited to join WWE Studios,” she said. “This is a massive brand with a passionate worldwide audience and there are endless opportunities for WWE Studios to become a leading content provider around the world.”

Prior to CBS, Levison was EVP of Original Programming & Production at VH1, overseeing more than 350 hours of original programming and development each year. She also ramped up the Viacom network’s scripted efforts, developing the drama Hindsight. She also launched Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which ranked as cable’s highest-rated new unscripted series of 2014, and the Nicole Richie soft-scripted series Candidly Nicole.

Levison helped launch FishBowl Worldwide Media, a startup production company, where she developed, sold and produced scripted and unscripted series for Bravo, Discovery, TruTV, Animal Planet, Fuse and VH1. She began her career at Fox Broadcasting Company.