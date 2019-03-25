Anthony Chisholm (Random Acts of Flyness), Armen Garo (The Sopranos) and Caleb Castille (Run The Race) are set to recur in Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, a 10-episode drama from Wu-Tang Clan frontman The RZA, writer Alex Tse (Superfly) and Imagine Television.

Created and written by The RZA and Tse, the series is based on the Wu-Tang Clan, one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history, and will explore and expand the band’s world. Set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, the show tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs (Ashton Sanders) aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.

Chisholm will play Old Chess Player, an older man with a sense of humor, he beats Bobby in a few games of chess at the park. Garo will play Vinnie, an Italian mobster, friend of Fat Larry and Patxi. Castille will portray Darryl “Chino” Hill, an inmate in the same prison as Divine, and is from a rival neighborhood.

Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo will executive produce with Tse, Zisk and Wu-Tang Clan members The RZA and Method Man. Fellow Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killa, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa and GZA as well as the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, will serve as consulting producers. James Seidman will oversee the project for Imagine.

Chisholm was most recently seen on television in the HBO series, Random Acts of Flyness, and onstage in the Tony-winning revival of Jitney. In addition to his stage roles, Chisholm’s other TV and film credits include Oz, High Maintenance, Shades of Blue, Reign Over Me, Premium Rush and Spike Lee’s Chi-Raq. Chisholm is repped by Jeremy Katz at The Katz Company.

Garo is known for his roles as Corrado Galasso in HBO’s Vinyl and Salvatore ‘Coco’ Cogliano in The Sopranos. Garo is repped by The Lisa Lax Agency.

Castille will next been seen as the male lead of the feature The World We Make. He previously starred in the independent features Run The Race and Woodlawn. Castille is repped by Gersh and Echo Lake Entertainment.