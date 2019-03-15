Bryce Charles (Black-ish) and newcomer Tate Moore have booked series regular roles in Woman Up, ABC’s comedy pilot from Life in Pieces star Zoe Lister-Jones, Single Parents co-creator Liz Meriwether, Jason Winer and Single Parents producer 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and directed by Lister-Jones, Woman Up is about two former teen moms, played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Tawny Newsome, who have worked their asses off to see their daughters all the way through high school graduation. And now, at 35, they’re ready to make up for the youth they never had.

Charles will play young Liz (Ellis), and Charles is young Phoebe (Newsome).

Cast also includes previously announced series regulars Abby Quinn, Gabrielle Elyse, Kym Whitley and Leon Thomas.

Charles’ TV credits include Fuller House, Teachers, Black-ish and she just finished shooting a recurring role on Netflix’s Tales of the City coming out later this year. She’s currently starring as Sarah Brown Eyes in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Ragtime. Charles is repped by Industry Entertainment, BBR Talent Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.

Moore is repped by Artists First and Buchwald.