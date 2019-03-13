EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed three-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Marshall Curry for representation in all areas.

Earlier this year, Curry’s A Night at the Garden received an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject. The short recounts a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden. In 2012, his Sundance documentary feature If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front received an Oscar nod while his Cory Booker documentary Street Fight earned a nom in 2006. His 2009 film Racing Dreams, which follows three young racers competing in the World Karting Association’s National Pavement Series, won the Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival. Curry will return to the Tribeca Film Festival this year with the upcoming world premiere of his narrative short The Neighbors’ Window which he wrote and directed.

He continues to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.