EXCLUSIVE: Daredevil alum Wilson Bethel is set as a series regular in CBS’ legal drama pilot Courthouse, from writer Greg Spottiswood (Remedy) and Warner Bros. TV.

Written and executive produced by Canadian writer Spottiswood and directed by Mike Robin, Courthouse is a show that pulls back the curtain on the court system. It follows the dedicated, chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of the judges, assistant district attorneys, and public defenders as they work with bailiffs, clerks, cops and jurors to bring justice to the people of Los Angeles.

Bethel will play Mark, a roguish, highly successful Deputy District Attorney whose best friend and colleague Lola (TBD) has been just been appointed a judge. Never great with boundaries, Mark struggles with the personal and professional changes in their relationship.

He joins previously cast series regular Jessica Camacho.

Len Goldstein and Robin also executive produce. Warner Bros. TV is the studio.

Wilson was most recently a series regular on Netflix’s Daredevil as the villain, Bullseye. Before that, he played Wade Kinsella on the CW’s Heart of Dixie and was a lead on ABC’s The Astronaut Wives Club. Bethel is repped by Gersh, LINK Entertainment and Jeff Endlich.