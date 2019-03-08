Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Entertainment has hired Kaitlin Saltzman as VP, Head of Scripted.

In her new role, Saltzman will work with Valderrama “to create dynamic television with a focus on diversity and cultural relevance.”

Most recently, Saltzman served as Vice President, Head of Television at Blondie Girl Productions, where she worked with Ashley and Jennifer Tisdale to create female- and millennial-focused television. Previously, she was in Comedy and Drama Development at CBS, where she also worked extensively with the writers of the CBS Diversity Showcase. Prior to that, Saltzman got her start at NBC with their Page Program and, subsequently, their Current Programming department. Saltzman earned her BA in Film, Theater, and Government from Connecticut College and her MFA in Film and Television Producing from Chapman University.