EXCLUSIVE: International entertainment and music management company Three Six Zero has acquired Westbrook Entertainment, the talent management company which represents Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kenna and Crespo. Miguel Melendez, who has managed the Smith family for many years, will be a partner in the new venture and will work closely with Mark Gillespie, the principal of Three Six Zero, a company that reps EDM superstar DJ Calvin Harris and many others.

“Bringing Miguel, his clients and his management team to Three Six Zero is an exciting next step on our journey to expand our entertainment management and intellectual property business,” Gillespie said.

Melendez Alan Silfen

Melendez is an executive producer of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talks and Will Smith’s The Bucket List, latter of which was Facebook Watch’s biggest launch so far.

“Mark’s vision for the future combined with Three Six Zero’s incredible talent roster will only enhance our ability to innovate in the management and content creation space,” said Melendez. “Mark and I believe in the power of bringing talent together and leading with their artistry and creativity on all levels.”

Gillespie Three Six Zero

Said Will Smith: “We’ve had a very close and collaborative relationship with Mark and his artists for some time, and love his approach to this business. I’m beyond excited to join forces with this globally minded and extremely talented team.”

Aside from Harris, Three Six Zero’s international clients include Tiësto, Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse lead Shameik Moore and Vox Lux writer/director Brady Corbet. Gillespie was a producer on the latter film and Three Six Zero last year launched the Sony Music backed label venture Three Six Zero Recordings.