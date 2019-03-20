EXCLUSIVE: Loudermilk‘s Will Sasso and Christina Vidal (Training Day) are set as leads opposite Jane Curtin in United We Fall, ABC’s multicamera family comedy from Making History creator Julius Sharpe, Seth Gordon, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Sharpe and directed by Mark Cendrowski, United We Fall is a profoundly realistic, multicultural sitcom that shows how, when two people, Bill (Sasso) and Jo (Vidal) with young children and overzealous extended families truly love each other, barely anything is possible.

Sasso’s Bill is a confident, analytical yet funny and emotional father and husband. Bill and his wife, Jo, both have college degrees, great careers, and a solid, loving marriage. However, since having their second kid, they can barely make it out the door. He tries to hold it together because he loves his family more than anything, and, deep down, he knows his wife is slightly too cool to be with him.

Vidal’s Jo, the youngest of ten siblings, is not a “traditional” mom. Although she is a strong female role model for her kids, she’s cool, sarcastic, and does things her own way, often bringing her into conflict with other parents and her own extended family.

Sharpe executive produces with Julia Gunn and Gordon. Sony TV, where Sharpe and Gordon’s Exhibit A Film company are under deals, co-produces with ABC Studios. Gunn is head of TV development and production at Exhibit A.

Sasso currently stars in Audience Network’s Loudermilk opposite Ron Livingston, and recurs on CBS’ Mom opposite Anna Faris and Allison Janney. Other recent feature credits include director Jake Scott’s American Woman opposite Sienna Miller that screened at this year’s Toronto Film Festival, director Joe Carnahan’s upcoming Boss Level opposite Mel Gibson, director Randall Batinkoff’s Inside Game, and the role of Curly in the Farrelly brothers’ The Three Stooges. Sasso is repped by APA, and D2 Management.

Vidal played the series regular role of Detective Valeria Chavez in Training Day, which aired for one season on CBS. She was most recently seen in a recurring role on Sneaky Pete, and previously recurred on Limitless and Code Black, among other credits. She’s repped by BRS/Gage, McKeon/Myones and Meyer & Downs.