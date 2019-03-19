EXCLUSIVE: Will Packer Productions, the company behind 100+ million grossing comedies Girls Trip and Night School, has named Heather Washington as Director of Development, after previously serving a Creative Executive for the past two years. Washington’s new role involves identifying content, filmmakers, and talent for feature film development and production. She’ll report to James Lopez, President of WPP.

“Heather is an integral part of our team and her input is invaluable in putting together our future slate,” said Lopez. “We look forward to working with her in building our feature business.”

Before joining WPP, Washington managed the Universal Pictures Emerging Writers Fellowship and was also part of Universal’s Leadership Program, a studio executive training program. Previously, she practiced entertainment and corporate law.

“I am very excited about my new role and continuing to work with Will, James and the WPP team to bring compelling and entertaining stories to life,” said Washington. “Additionally, I look forward to further developing our relationships with established writers and directors and identifying emerging talent.”