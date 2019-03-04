EXCLUSIVE: Parenthood alum Sam Jaeger has joined the cast of CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018 — each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Jaeger will play Rob. Seen in 1963. Confident and ambitious, he is Beth Ann’s husband, an ex-jock who was born into a blue collar family, but who has worked his ass off to end up in a white collar world. The quintessential early 1960s catered-to husband, he enjoys his position as benevolent provider, provided Beth Ann remains the subservient homemaker.

Cherry will executive produce with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also executive produces and directs. Imagine will co-produce with CBS Television Studios.

Jaeger most recently starred in CBS All Access’ Tell Me A Story and on NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. He also recurred on NBC’s Rise and guest starred on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Jaeger is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Grandview Management and Ziffren Brittenham.