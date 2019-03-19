Mom alumna Sadie Calvano is set as a series regular in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018 — each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Calvano will play April. Seen in 1963. She is a beautiful young waitress with a free spirit. She’s a burgeoning 1960’s flower child who strikes up an unusual friendship with a 1960’s housewife.

Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry executive produces with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also executive produces and directs. Imagine will co-produce with CBS Television Studios.

Calvano is known for her role as Violet on CBS’ Mom. She’s repped by Paradigm and Zero Gravity Management.