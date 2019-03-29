Former Freakish star Leo Howard and Alicia Coppola (Empire) are set for recurring roles in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s (Ginnifer Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Howard is Tommy. Seen in 1982. A sexy, handsome teen, about to turn 18, he is working as a waiter at one of Simone’s (Liu) parties. Boyishly likable, hardworking, and with a little swagger, he is the son of one of Simone’s friends. He’s also got a mad crush on Simone.

Coppola will play Sheila. Seen in 1963, a New York Italian from Brooklyn, who is the friendly, outgoing, a bit overbearing, loud and well-meaning neighbor of Beth Ann (Goodwin) and Rob (Sam Jaeger).

Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will direct and also executive produce. Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Howard’s recent credits include the lead role of Grover Jones on Hulu’s Freakish, a recurring on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet as well as a lead role in Roland Joffe’s TV movie Scorned. He’s repped by Paradigm and Randy James Management.

Coppola recently wrapped a recurring role on the fifth season of Fox’s Empire and will be seen in CBS’ upcoming summer drama series Blood and Treasure. Coppola is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Leslie Allan-Rice Management, and attorney Derek Kroeger.