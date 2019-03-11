Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Barry, Killing Eve) has been tapped to star in CBS All Access’ Why Women Kill, a darkly comedic drama from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios. Howell-Baptiste joins previously announced cast members Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott and Alexandra Daddario.

Created by Cherry, Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018 — each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Howell-Baptiste will play Taylor. Seen in 2018, Taylor is a fiercely intelligent, kick-ass woman, a lawyer, perfectly in control of her sensitive side when she chooses to display it. She is also very protective of her husband, who is content to play beta to her alpha. Described admiringly by her husband, Eli, she is “one hot feminist,” driven, impassioned, and very sexy. She’s also upfront about being bisexual, and she and Eli have an open marriage, which, so far, seems to be working.

Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Cherry executive produces with Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also executive produces and directs the series premiere and two additional episodes. Imagine will co-produce with CBS Television Studios.

Howell-Baptiste’s TV credits include Killing Eve, The Good Place and Barry, for which she was nominated for a 2019 SAG Award. She’ll also be seen in the upcoming season of Veronica Mars and Blumhouse horror anthology series Into The Dark. Howell-Baptiste is repped by Mosaic, CAA, Troika and Myman Greenspan.