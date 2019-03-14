Whoopi Goldberg made a surprise and temporary return to The View today following the near-death bout with double pneumonia and sepsis that has kept her away from the daytime talk show since last month.

“This is my first foray out,” Goldberg said after making her unexpected stroll onstage just as a surprised co-host Joy Behar was telling the audience that the ailing Goldberg was still off sick. Goldberg, greeted with screams and hugs from her co-hosts and a standing ovation from the audience, continued, “I’m not there yet, I’m not better…but over the next week and a half I will be here more often.”

Watch clips of her arrival below. Goldberg said she hopes to appear on next Monday’s episode.

During her roughly half-hour visit on the show, Goldberg described her three-week hospital stay, cautioned people to pay attention to their health (she said she’d been coughing since November but put off seeking treatment) and said the “scariest moment was hearing my doctor say to me ‘You do realize how close to death you were?’ “

This being The View, Goldberg also offered her opinion on health insurance, describing how her insurance “advocate” was at odds with her doctor over which in-hospital breathing machine would be paid for. “If the doctor says this is what you need, I feel like you should listen to the doctor,” Goldberg said. “Sixty years of insurance money and you’re telling me I can’t get this machine. Bitch, I could have bought this machine.”

Goldberg also thanked her co-hosts for their wishes and hospital visits, her fans and TMZ “for not trying to find me in the hospital.”