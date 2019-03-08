Whoopi Goldberg made an appearance on The View Friday via video to share a health update. Goldberg has been absent from the ABC News daytime program for the past several weeks as she recovers from pneumonia.

The View co-host Joy Behar, who has been giving regular updates on Goldberg while she has been out, intro’ed the clip. You can watch it above.

“It’s me! I am here, Goldberg told viewers on the video. “I am up and moving around — not as fast as I’d like to be, but I’m OK. I’m not dead,” the 63-year-old began. “Here’s what happened: I had pneumonia, and I was septic. [I had] pneumonia in both lungs, which meant there was fluid, there was all kinds of stuff going on. And, yes, I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news: I didn’t. Thank you for all your good wishes, all of the wonderful things people have been saying. Even people who aren’t huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that’s going to change when I get back, but for right now, it’s brilliant. Ladies, I cannot wait to see y’all. This has been interesting, and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table.”

Behar late last month quickly shut down rumors that her co-host was absent from the show because she was hosting the Oscars this year. (Obviously not true).

“Whoopi is still out. Whoopi’s still out. She’s not feeling well, and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she’s not really sick, she’s secretly preparing to host the Oscars. That’s going around,” Behar joked. “Let me just set the record straight right now, OK?”

“She’s actual recovering from pneumonia. That’s what she had. It’s a serious thing,” Behar explained. “I saw her last night and she’s very funny still and we had big laughs. She’s getting there. She’s on the mend. So we miss you, Whoopi.”