The White House celebrated the departure of its communications chief Bill Shine holding its first press briefing in 42 days.

At the gathering, MSNBC and CNN asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders if President Donald Trump truly believes, as he reportedly told RNC donors last Friday, that Democrats hate Jewish people.

Trump had cited the watered down resolution House Dems concocted in response to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s most recent remark considered by some to be another anti-Semitic trope.

“That’s a question you ought to ask Democrats,” Sanders shot back.

She praised Republicans for having called out Rep. Steve King and stripped him of committee memberships for his racist remarks. Trump did not participate in that condemnation.

Asked if Trump will steer clear of this kind of overheated rhetoric he used in his 2016 campaign, and in the White House, Huckabee Sanders called it a “shame” that Dems “are comfortable ripping babies from their mother’s womb and killing a baby after birth” but have trouble condemning the comments of Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Sanders was referencing Omar’s comments when, talking in a panel about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said she wanted to “talk about the political influence in this country that says it is okay to push for allegiance to a foreign country.”

The briefing had been billed as a presser in which Sanders would be joined by Office of Management and Budget Acting Director Russell Vought, to pitch Trump’s “Budget For A Better America” which includes once again asking Congress to fork over billions for border wall building as part of his 2020 spending budget. Trump’s record $4.75T budget proposal to Congress includes another 5% hike in military spending and $8.6 billion for his border wall.