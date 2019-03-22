EXCLUSIVE: LA-based production firm White Horse Pictures (The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years) has named current head of production Nicholas Ferrall to the newly created role of company president with immediate effect.

Ferrall will oversee the firm’s slate of film and TV projects through development, production and distribution and will produce specific projects with White Horse Executive Chairmen Nigel Sinclair and Guy East and fellow partners Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann.

Ferrall is currently producing feature horror film Queen Mary to be directed by Gary Shore. Pic is also being produced with Brett Tomberlin with Rocket Science repping world sales. He is serving as executive producer on the company’s upcoming slate of docs including The Apollo helmed by Roger Ross Williams; an authorized documentary about The Bee Gees, directed by Frank Marshall; and Ron Howard’s Pavarotti, based on the life of the acclaimed tenor.

White Horse Pictures’ Sinclair and East said, “As White Horse goes into the next phase of its growth, we are so fortunate to have Nicholas Ferrall available to lead the company as president and supported by our extraordinary partners Jeanne Elfant Festa and Cassidy Hartmann. Guy and I are excited to keep working with this stellar team to create more great programming.”

Prior to joining White Horse in 2014, Ferrall worked at Sinclair’s Spitfire Pictures as vice president of documentary features. Before that he was at Strike Entertainment.