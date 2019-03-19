The WGA has taken another step toward asking its members to fire their agents en masse if the guild doesn’t reach an agreement with the Association of Talent Agents for a new franchise agreement by April 6.

In a message to members today, leaders of the WGA West and East said that their board and council have voted unanimously to request membership approval of a resolution “to authorize the board and council to implement an Agency Code of Conduct, if and when it becomes advisable to do so, upon expiration of the current AMBA on April 6, 2019.”

The guild has also pushed back the original March 25 membership vote on that resolution. The online vote will now begin on March 27 at 9 p.m. PT and end March 31 at 10 a.m. PT. Current members in good standing are eligible to vote, with the exception of members who work exclusively in a staff news shop.

Membership meetings will be held this month in Los Angeles and New York. In LA, the meetings will be held March 26 at the Beverly Hilton March 27 at the Sheraton Universal and March 30 at the Writers Guild Theater. In New York, the meeting will be held March 27 at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center

In the meantime, the guild said it is “continuing to meet with the talent agencies in the hope of reaching a negotiated agreement.” No progress, however, was made at today’s bargaining session.