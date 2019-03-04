Wendy Williams is back. Williams returned to her syndicated daytime talk show today for the first time since December as she recovered from a fractured shoulder and other health issues.

“Let’s get started because apparently I’m a hot topic,” the host said as she kicked off the show.

Wendy continued, “I didn’t know what to expect,” she went on, “Thank you so much for waiting for us.” She spoke about her absence over the past few months , “We were only supposed to be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation” but the talk show host took an extended break due to health related issues dealing with her thyroid and Graves Disease. She said, “At the end of those weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. Well, they’re still adjusted my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a lifelong thing and they are always adjusting stuff. It can really screw you over.”

She continued by thanking her doctors, “I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out each and every one of you. Thank you so much.”

She added, “I am doing swell” and also thanked her loyal Wendy Watchers, “Oh, believe me you, I’m going to the gym seven days a week for two hours a day … I’m sorry it took me 40 or 50 days. I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry! I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good!”

Williams’ health has prompted concern repeatedly in the past. Last year, her The Wendy Williams Show went on a three-week hiatus for Williams to focus on her health after she was diagnosed with Graves disease. She also had fainted on-air during her show’s Halloween episode October 31. Williams said she became dehydrated and overheated because of the heavy Halloween costume she was wearing. In December, Williams issued an apology on Instagram after fans expressed concern that she appeared to be slurring her words on-air. Williams said she had suffered “a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell,” and the slurring could be attributed to medication she had taken for the pain.

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its 10th season. The show airs on Fox owned-and-operated stations and is syndicated nationwide by Debmar-Mercury.