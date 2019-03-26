Jenny Slate has been set as host of the 23rd annual Webby Awards, which honor the year’s best of the Internet from websites and video to advertising, media and public relations, apps, mobile, voice, social, podcasts and games. The ceremony is May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

Nominees for this year’s edition will be revealed April 2, which will open voting for the Webby People’s Voice Awards.

Last year’s Webbys, hosted by Late Night with Seth Meyers writer and comedian Amber Ruffin, featured winners including HBO’s Game of Thrones, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Rise Up for public service & activism, and Lady Gaga for her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Slate, a Saturday Night Live alum, most recently toplined the Sundance pic The Sunlit Night. Her TV credits include Big Mouth, Parks & Recreation, Bob’s Burgers, Married and Kroll Show, as well as films Obvious Child, Venom and Zootopia. She next reprises her role of Gidget in The Secret Life of Pets 2, which hits theaters in June.

She also co-created the children’s book and short film series Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which has more than 30 million views online.

The Webbys are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.