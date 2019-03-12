During the Q&A portion of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s panel at SXSW, two young girls who are part of the group The Radical Monarchs stepped up to the microphone in what seemed to be Girl Scout vests to ask the outspoken and wildly socially aware politician: “What advice do you have for girls of color who want to break into politics?” to which A.O.C. answered, “Stop trying to navigate systems of power and start building your own power.” Based on the trailer for We Are the Radical Monarchs, these girls are already one step ahead of the game.

Directed by Linda Goldstein Knowlton, We Are the Radical Monarchs made its world premiere at SXSW March 11 and has become a buzzy documentary which follows the aforementioned Radical Monarchs. The Bay Area-based group don brown berets and vests like Girl Scouts but their patches aren’t for cookies, but for being part of change and pushing social awareness. They participate in marches, advocate for LGBTQ rights and show up to events ready to make change. They have badges for “Radical Beauty”, “Black Lives Matter” and other causes. An alternative group to the Girl Scouts, the Radical Monarchs was started by two queer women of color and welcomes all girls, but focuses on girls of color. The documentary follows the journey of Anayvette Martinez, Marilyn Hollinquest, Lupita Martinez, Amia Carillo, DeYani Dillard and the group as they face the challenge to grow the organization, both pre/post the 2016 election.

In a time when change is both scrutinized and praised, We Are the Radical Monarchs puts the spotlight on the future leaders of America who can possibly neutralize all of that and truly bring progress to a divisive country.

The film has one additional screening at SXSW March 13. Watch the trailer above.