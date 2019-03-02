The Washington Post has issued an editor’s note that admits its coverage of the Lincoln Memorial confrontation between Covington, Kentucky teens and a Native American activist was inaccurate in some of its reporting.

The newspaper faces a $250 million defamation lawsuit in regard to its coverage of the incident, which sparked a firestorm reaction online when it happened in January. Subsequent footage revealed a fuller picture of the incident, which caused the WaPo to apparently re-evaluate its reporting.

An editor’s note issued by the media outlet said “Subsequent reporting, a student’s statement, and additional video allow for a more complete assessment of what occurred, either contradicting or failing to confirm accounts provided in that story.”

Nicholas Sandmann, age 16, has alleged the newspaper falsely labeled him a racist and said that the WaPo engaged in “targeting and bullying,” which the suit claimed was a version of modern “McCarthyism.”

The lawsuit claims that the newspaper “wrongfully targeted and bullied” the teen to advance its bias.

A video from the incident shows Sandmann standing face to face with Native American activist Nathan Phillips. Sandmann smirks at him while Phillips sings and plays his drum. In its early articles, the Post reported that the schoolboys taunted Phillips.

The editor’s note now admits that was an inaccurate picture.

“A Washington Post article first posted online on Jan. 19 reported on a Jan. 18 incident at the Lincoln Memorial.