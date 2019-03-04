Cinemax has released the first trailer and key art for the forthcoming action drama series Warrior created and executive produced by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) under Tropper Ink Productions and Justin Lin on behalf of Perfect Storm Entertainment. The ten-episode season will make its debut on April 5.

Based on the writings of the legendary Bruce Lee, Warrior is set in set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances and becomes a hatchet man for one of Chinatown’s most powerful tongs — also known as a Chinese organized crime family. Based on the trailer above, we can expect some of the most top-notch fight choreography and action drama that keeps in the spirt of Mr. Lee.

The series also stars Kieran Bew, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones and Perry Yung. Watch the trailer above and check out the key art below.