EXCLUSIVE: Alba Baptista (Leviano), is set to star and Toya Turner (Incredibles 2), Tristan Ulloa (Crash Test Aglaé ), Thekla Reuten (Red Sparrow) , Kristina Tonteri-Young (The Crocodile’s Gift), Lorena Andrea (Papillon) and Emilio Sakraya (Cold Feet) are cast as series regulars in Netflix’s upcoming drama series Warrior Nun, inspired by the Manga novels, from creator/executive producer Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum).

Written by Barry, Warrior Nun revolves around Ava (Baptista), a 19-year-old woman who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Baptista’s Ava is tasting freedom for the first time in her young life after being liberated from an abusive orphanage and a prison of her mind and body. As a result, she wants to experience everything at once, and she can be reckless in her ambition.

Turner plays Shotgun Mary, a woman loyal to the sisterhood more than the Church. She escaped family tragedy and was raised with religion but never really took to it fully. Naturally, she has a chip on her shoulder about loyalty. All the nuns know they can count on Mary to have their backs.

Ulloa portrays Father Vincent, the spiritual and strategic leader of the Order of the Cruciform Sword. Behind the Man-of-God persona, he presents a vulnerability that is both disarming and attractive. A veteran of making bad choices, putting on the collar and devoting himself to the Church was trading one addiction for another.

Reuten is Jillian Salvius, CEO of a tech startup who has challenged the Vatican’s power directly by making a discovery that could make religion obsolete. They say there’s a fine line between genius and obsession.

Tonteri-Young plays Young Sister Beatrice, a woman with a quiet Zen strength, Beatrice is a powerful Sister Warrior in her own right. The team’s resident strategist, Beatrice uses her reserved and intuitive nature to analyze everyone and everything around her.

Andrea portrays Sister Lilith, born into an elite family, she is a legacy Nun and committed to her beliefs, which causes her to overstep and over-reach in her entitlement.

Sakraya plays JC, the charismatic leader of a group of alluring petty criminals, running their game all over Europe, getting into trouble and “robbing the rich and giving to themselves.” While most members of the gang are aimless souls, JC has real ambition. He has big plans for his life, but for now, he is committed to living in the moments.

Barry also serves as showrunner and executive produces with Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking). Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons) is consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka) is co-executive producer.

Baptista is repped by Subtitle Talent. Turner, repped by Stride Management and JLA Talent Agency, has recurred on The Chi and Easy. Ulloa is repped by Film Talents. Reuten, repped by Paradigm and Curtis Brown Management, will next been seen in feature film Marionette.