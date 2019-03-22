WarnerMedia chief John Stankey has told employees that he plans to add a Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer to the executive ranks of the AT&T subsidiary.

The message comes during a period of transition for the company formerly known as Time Warner, which has seen the top executives of all of its business units exit over the past month amid a restructuring. Kevin Tsujihara left his post as head of Warner Bros. after admitting to a lapse in judgment in a relationship several years ago with actress Charlotte Kirk.

John Stankey

Stankey has put in place an interim trio of executives at Warner Bros. while the company seeks Tsujihara’s replacement. At Turner and HBO, the departures of veteran leaders David Levy and Richard Plepler, respectively, was more directly due to the restructuring. Bob Greenblatt has joined as entertainment chairman for WarnerMedia, where he will steer the widely tracked effort to mount a comprehensive streaming service.

The company is moving aggressively to break down the walls that long existed between divisions of the company. With Kevin Reilly and his lieutenant, Sarah Aubrey, spearheading programming for the streaming service, resulting shuffles were made at TNT and TBS. Instead of continuing to function with near-autonomy, HBO will now merge many of its distribution and programming operations with Turner’s.

In announcing the initiative, Stankey cited a comment during a recent town hall meeting to address the changes at the company as being the spark for the diversity drive. “During the Global Town Hall meeting, I was asked about the lack of women and diversity on stage,” he wrote. “I understand how important this is. In order for WarnerMedia to be the best company we can be, we have to include diverse voices at every level of our business. And while we already have some of the most talented women and diverse executives in the industry, we have more work to do.”

Here is the full text of Stankey’s memo to the staff: