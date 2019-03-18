UPDATED, 1:01PM Following Warner Bros. CEO & Chairman Kevin Tsujihara’s stepping down today, Deadline has confirmed that an interim leadership group will be named tomorrow to takeover the embattled exec’s daily duties.

The speculation is that team will include Warner Bros. Motion Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Television Group President and CCO Peter Roth, and another executive, most likely female. Many of these execs haven’t even been informed by Stankey yet, so this line-up could change by tomorrow. Word is that the female executive being considered is Warner Bros. President of Global Brands and Experiences, Pam Lifford, considered to be a very important voice on the Burbank, CA lot. Lifford’s responsibilities include Warner Bros. Consumer Products, DC, and Themed Entertainment.

In the wake of new texts that hit the trades about Tsujihara’s extramarital affair with British actress Charlotte Kirk and the alleged possibility that he was involved in having her cast in Ocean’s 8 and How to Be Single, the executive stepped down this morning, effective immediately.

“It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.,” said WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey in a statement. “Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio’s success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the Company’s leadership expectations and could impact the Company’s ability to execute going forward.”