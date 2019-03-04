Michael Nathanson, a veteran Wall Street analyst who has been tracking AT&T along with the larger media, telecom and digital realm for more than a generation, cast a wary eye on the management reshuffling at AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

In a blog post this morning, the influiential MoffettNathanson partner said the news of Bob Greenblatt’s arrival, promotions for other execs and the exits of Richard Plepler and David Levy can be viewed either optimistically or pessimistically. “The glass half-full view is that Time Warner needed to be shaken up,” Nathanson wrote of the asset rebranded as WarnerMedia. “The separate silos at Turner and HBO generated tens of millions – perhaps even hundreds of millions – of dollars of excess cost.” Centralizing operations, he added, is a prevailing strategy and the oddly anti-synergistic fiefdoms that long existed at Time Warner make little sense in the hyper-competitive streaming derby.

However, Nathanson cautions, the flip side of that coin is a potential talent exodus that could be signaled by the departures of Plepler and Levy after nearly 60 years of collective service. While WarnerMedia has pushed back at the Wall Street Journal‘s forecast for “massive layoffs,” cuts are definitely on the way. Nathanson describes the loss of talent in the senior ranks as a “worst-case scenario” for AT&T.