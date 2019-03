Warner Bros. has pushed John Crowley’s feature adaptation of Donna Tartt’s novel The Goldfinch up a month from Oct. 11 to Sept. 13, as the drama starring Nicole Kidman, Sarah Paulson and Ansel Elgort is positioned for awards season (remember the Feb. 9 Oscars are earlier than usual in 2020).

The Goldfinch follows a boy in New York who is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. September has been great for such Warner dramas as Sully and Black Mass. Also it would come as no surprise if The Goldfinch winds up in the fall film festival mix.

On its new date, the film will go up against Fox’s animated pic Spies in Disguise.

Also receiving a date is the Gavin O’Connor-directed Ben Affleck drama which is currently untitled (aka Torrance). That will debut on Oct. 18. Affleck plays a widowed, former basketball all-star who lost family foundation in a struggle with addiction and attempts to come back by becoming the coach of a disparate, ethnically mixed high school basketball team at his alma mater.

The movie will open against the United Artists toon The Addams Family, Universal thriller The Hunt and Disney sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Moving up a few days as well is the Ben Falcone-directed Melissa McCarthy comedy Superintelligence, which shifts from Christmas Day to a Dec. 20 opening.