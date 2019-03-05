Justified and Vice Principals alum Walton Goggins has been set at the lead of The Unicorn, CBS’ half-hour comedy pilot from Fam co-executive producers Bill Martin and Mike Schiff, Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

The project, originally developed as a single-camera, was picked up to pilot as a multi-camera. It underwent conversion and tapped veteran multi-camera helmer James Burrows to direct. Now The Unicorn will be reverting to its original single-camera format with a new director. It is the only single-camera comedy pilot at CBS this season; all others are multi-camera/hybrid.

Written by Martin and Schiff and inspired by a true story, The Unicorn centers on a recent widower (Goggins) who is eager to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realize he’s utterly unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world — where, to his shock, he’s suddenly a hot commodity.

Goggins’ character, a devoted father to two adolescent girls, is a big-hearted open-book of a guy, but without his wife, he’s finding himself at sea. When his friends persuade him to start dating again, he discovers to his shock that he’s kind of a hot commodity — if only he knew what the heck he was doing.

CBS

Martin and Schiff executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Wendi Trilling — who has a pod deal at Kapital — and Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed. CBS TV Studios is the studio.

Goggins, who was pursued for multiple pilots this season, earned an Emmy nomination for his co-starring role on FX drama series Justified and also had a major role on History’s Six. On the comedy side, he starred on the HBO series Vice Principals, landing a Critics’ Choice Award last year. This is the second consecutive CBS/CBS Studios pilot for Goggins, who starred in the well-received drama L.A. Confidential last season. He also guest starred last season on CBS’ top comedy series The Big Bang Theory.

Goggins is the star and executive producer of the upcoming eight-episode second season of Epix’s espionage drama Deep State. His recent feature credits include Tomb Raider and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Goggins, who next will be seen in Them That Follow, which premiered at Sundance, is repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management & Production.