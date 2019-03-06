EXCLUSIVE: OBB Pictures and Denver Broncos all-pro linebacker Von Miller are teaming on a half-hour animated comedy project titled Mars Martians, about the NFL’s first expansion team on Mars. Miller will voice the lead role and serve as an executive producer on the potential series, which is being written by Maxwell Theodore Vivian (The Cool Kids).

Mars Martians will follow Byron Bittman (Miller), the son of a beloved NFL superstar who has spent his life suffering under the expectation created by his father’s legacy and the beginning of his career plagued by disappointing production, fights with teammates, and embarrassing off-the-field issues. Now, having been relocated to Mars as part of the NFL’s latest expansion, Byron must adapt to a dysfunctional team, a washed-up coach with anger-management issues, and a front office led by team owner/governor of Mars Elon Musk (or a robot clone of Elon Musk) as they try to find a path to success and happiness.

OBB’s president and CEO Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner and Eric D. Cohen will executive produce alongside Vivian and Miller. OBB’s Kfir Goldberg and Elias Tanner led development and will produce. It’s the latest sports-themed project for OBB, which also produces the interview show Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart and previously was behind the go90 mockumentary series The Fifth Quarter.

The producer also has the Netflix series Historical Roasts starring Jeff Ross due out later this year and is in development on a limited series about the life of priest-turned-ecstasy kingpin Michael Clegg.

“I’m excited to partner with OBB and Michael on this project,” said Miller, who also stars in Studio 58, a Facebook Watch series that offers an all-access, comedic look into the life of an NFL superstar. “OBB is known for their great work, and working with a writer like Maxwell Vivian I think we have built a team that will create something that’s really exciting.”

Said Michael D. Ratner: “OBB got our start with projects that help athlete’s share a different, more human side than we’re used to seeing as fans. That’s not exactly necessary with Von. He’s a larger-than-life personality exploding with creativity and we wanted to help harness that for the insanely fun world of this series. Paired with an incredible writer like Maxwell, we’ve put together a hilarious and wildly unique project.”

Miller is repped by UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and Vanguard Sports. Vivian, currently a staff writer on Fox’s comedy The Cool Kids and whose credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, is repped by Gersh and 3 Arts Entertainment. Michael D. Ratner and OBB Pictures are repped by UTA, 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.