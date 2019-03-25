Vinny Chhibber (The Red Line) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom. Chhibber will portray Rahul, an arrogant billionaire used to getting what he wants; be it luxury items or women. When he’s told he can’t have something, he’ll spend any amount of money to have it. He enlists the help of Frankie (Dichen Lachman) and the Cody Boys. Berglund will play Olivia, a pretty, young, wealthy college freshman who shares a statistics class with ‘J’ (Finn Cole) and knows how to charm. Animal Kingdom stars Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra. Chhibber will next be seen as a series regular on CBS’ The Red Line with Noah Wyle and Noel Fisher. His previous credits include the CW’s No Tomorrow and HBO’s Here, Now. He is repped by TalentWorks.

Marquise C. Brown (Scandal) has booked a recurring role opposite Jack Reynor in the second season of CBS All Access series Strange Angel. Created by Mark Heyman and based on George Pendle’s book of the same name, Strange Angel explores the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, a man who straddled the worlds of science and the occult, pioneering America’s rocketry program while simultaneously practicing sex magick rituals and living by the creed “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law.” In season two, the U.S. is fully engaged in World War II, transforming Jack’s rocketry work into a lucrative business and further entrenching him in the military-industrial complex. Brown will play Betty, a 1940’s jazz singer who seeks love and freedom in the open arms of Jack Parsons’ (Reynor) cult. Brown recent TV credits include guest roles on Sorry For Your Loss, Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. She is repped by Stewart Talent and JC Robbins Management.