EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed award-winning director Vincent Lambe.

Originally from Ireland, Lambe is a graduate of the National Film School of Ireland and has worked with a wide range of companies and broadcasters, including TG4, Nemeton Television, Vico Films, Sony Music and Universal Music. He is a double winner of the Cannes Young Director Award and has won awards at several international film festivals, including the Odense International Film Festival, the Woods Hole International Film Festival, the Krakow Film Festival, and a Rising Star Award form Irish Screen America.

His live action short, Detainment, received a standing ovation at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and was nominated for an Academy Award this year. The pic follows two ten year-old boys who are detained by police under suspicion of abducting and murdering a toddler. The short is based on the true 1993 James Bulger case.