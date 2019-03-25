Starz has set Thursday, May 23 for the season 2 premiere of critically praised series Vida. All 10 half-hour episodes will be available on the Starz app and Starz On-Demand in the U.S. and Canada and on StarzPlay in the UK and Germany. The series will broadcast its linear premiere Sunday, May 26 at 8 PM, airing weekly for the following nine weeks. Vida Season 2 will make its world premiere as an Official Selection of the upcoming 2019 Tribeca Film Festival.

Created and executive produced by Tanya Saracho, Vida stars Melissa Barrera, Mishel Prada, Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and recently announced Roberta Colindrez. Raúl Castillo and Adrian Gonzalez join as guest stars this season.

Lyn and Emma begin the monumental task of rebuilding their mother’s business while navigating financial constraints, competing developers, and the growing anti-gentrification movement. Lyn and Emma must contemplate the relationships in their lives, including their own, and are forced to dig deep to unearth what their mother’s legacy means to them.

Hispanic-household viewing of Vida has nearly tripled since its premiere on Sunday, May 6, 2018, growing by 171% to earn the series the largest Hispanic audience composition for premium series in 2018, according to Starz. Additionally, on the Starz app, the series audience grew by more than 60% from the season premiere to the finale.

Big Beach TV’s Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub executive produce with Stephanie Langhoff.