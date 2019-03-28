Gotham alumna Victoria Cartagena is set as a series regular in Fox’s drama pilot based on the Endemol Shine Australia series Sisters, from Annie Weisman, Jason Katims, the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV and Endemol Shine North America. Written by Weisman based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks, with Leslye Headland set to direct the pilot, the drama centers on Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow), an only child who finds her life turned upside down when her father is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. Cartagena will play Amanda, a young, hip, self-assured, “gender-fluid” D.A. who’s politically savvy & knows how to play the media. She gets her shot at the headlines when she becomes the lead prosecutor on the Bechley case. Cartagena’s credits include recurring roles in You, Manifest, Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Path. She was a series regular on the first season of Fox’s Gotham. Cartagena is repped by Lillian LaSalle of Sweet 180 and The Gersh Agency.

Desperate Housewives alum Mark Moses has booked a series regular role opposite Stephen Dorff in Fox drama pilot Deputy, from David Ayer, Will Beall and eOne. Written by Beall and directed by Ayer, Deputy centers on Deputy Bill Hollister (Dorff), a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting. But when the L.A. County sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West. Moses will play Jerry London. This overbearing bureaucrat is a “political apex predator” who is openly contemptuous of Hollister and itching to drive him off the force. Moses is known for his role as Paul Young on ABC’s Desperate Housewives. He recently recurred on The Last Ship, Berlin Station and Salvation. Moses is repped by Innovative Artists.