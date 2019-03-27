Vice Studios is looking to expand the volume of its output in the UK with the hire of former Darlow Smithson and BBC exec Steven Bricknall.

He joins in the new role of vice president of unscripted development, reporting to UK creative director Yonni Usiskin. Separately, the production division of the youth-skewing media brand has promoted Lexi Rose to development exec.

He will head up pitches to global networks and SVOD commissioners and co-ordinate activity with Vice Studios’ US and international offices. Bricknall was previously Head of Development at fledgling indie Hitchhiker TV and has previously had development roles at Darlow Smithson Princess Productions, Studio Lambert and the BBC, working across Made In Great Britain, Project Interiors and Naked Attraction.

Vice Studios, which launched in 2017, produces series including The Satanic Verses: 30 Years On for the BBC and Britain’s Cocaine Epidemic for Channel 5.

Usiskin said, “Steven’s appointment marks an important step in Vice Studios’ success and development. We are sending a signal that we are growing our business and consolidating our reputation for creating gripping, award-winning unscripted content for audiences around the world. Steven brings an impressive track record in creating and delivering television hits as well as driving new business. He will be well supported by the team including Lexi, whose time with us has seen her build on her experience and help deliver some of our most noteworthy titles. I can’t think of two better people to take the business forward.”

Bricknall added, “It’s an incredibly exciting time to be joining Vice Studios as they embark on this ambitious new phase in the business. Yonni and his team have built a brilliant reputation as innovative, insightful and exciting programme makers; I’m looking forward to continuing their good work and to creating the next generation of returnable factual and factual entertainment hits with Vice’s unique tone and disruptive sensibility.”