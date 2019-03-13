With CMT being integrated into the Music Group (MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo), the Viacom network is eliminating several positions in the Nashville operations of CMT.
Deadline has learned that the effort to streamline departments such as scheduling, communications and marketing is resulting in a number of positions being eliminated. The majority of positions are in marketing.
Anthony Barton, head of CMT marketing, and Suzanne Norman, head of our Nashville office, are both exiting.
A person familiar with the reorganization emphasized that the CMT brand (formerly Country Music Television) is not straying from its roots despite the layoffs. The network’s building in Music City will remain and many of the programming initiatives will affirm the connection to the cradle of country.
Last fall, Chris McCarthy added CMT to his portfolio in a restructuring by Viacom, expanding his role as President of MTV, VH1 and Logo to include CMT.
In a memo to employees, McCarthy called it the new structure “new and simplified.” He added that the CMT marketing, music, scheduling, communications and event production teams “will be fully integrated within our group, under our existing unified leadership team.”
Here is the full text of McCarthy’s memo from McCarthy to employees:
Hi everyone,We have made great progress over the last couple of years to fully harness the creative power of our collective group.By integrating our departments across brands, removing silos and developing best-in-class creative teams, we are building a stronger group together.Today, we are taking the next step – as we finalize the integration of CMT with a new, simplified structure. Moving forward, the CMT marketing, music, scheduling, communications and event production teams will be fully integrated within our group, under our existing unified leadership team. Several CMT leads will be taking on expanded roles working across all of our brands, particularly in partnership marketing and event production.Unfortunately, however, this new structure does mean some hard changes. A number of our CMT marketing colleagues will be leaving including Anthony Barton, the head of CMT marketing, and Suzanne Norman, the head of our Nashville office.Suzanne and Anthony are passionate champions for the CMT brand and we are very grateful for their many years of dedication. Without them, and many of our CMT colleagues, it would not be as strong as it is today. Please join me in thanking them and wishing everyone continued success.The heart and soul of CMT is our music programming, tentpoles and deep connection to Nashville – which will be at the center of CMT’s growth plan forward. Through increased programming and events, we will further amplify Nashville and its thriving country music scene. More to come on this shortly.Thank you for your continued support as we transform our group and the company for the future.Best,Chris