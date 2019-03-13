With CMT being integrated into the Music Group (MTV, VH1, CMT, Logo), the Viacom network is eliminating several positions in the Nashville operations of CMT.

Deadline has learned that the effort to streamline departments such as scheduling, communications and marketing is resulting in a number of positions being eliminated. The majority of positions are in marketing.

Anthony Barton, head of CMT marketing, and Suzanne Norman, head of our Nashville office, are both exiting.

A person familiar with the reorganization emphasized that the CMT brand (formerly Country Music Television) is not straying from its roots despite the layoffs. The network’s building in Music City will remain and many of the programming initiatives will affirm the connection to the cradle of country.

Last fall, Chris McCarthy added CMT to his portfolio in a restructuring by Viacom, expanding his role as President of MTV, VH1 and Logo to include CMT.

In a memo to employees, McCarthy called it the new structure “new and simplified.” He added that the CMT marketing, music, scheduling, communications and event production teams “will be fully integrated within our group, under our existing unified leadership team.”

Here is the full text of McCarthy’s memo from McCarthy to employees: