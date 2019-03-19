Setting the stage for the next pay-TV carriage battle, Viacom is rolling out ads across Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and other networks warning viewers that DirecTV and U-Verse could soon be pulling the plug.

Viacom and AT&T’s DirecTV and U-Verse systems are nearing the deadline of their current carriage agreement, which expires at midnight Friday. The warnings follow AT&T’s decision last week to drop Viacom networks from the basic tier of its new DirecTV Now packages.

In a statement, Viacom said it has “made a series of offers that are good for consumers and good for AT&T,” but found no willingness on the other side of the negotiating table.

Like Dish Network and other rivals of AT&T, Viacom is blaming the dispute in part on the makeup of the newly constituted AT&T, which owns both the No. 1 traditional satellite operator, DirecTV, major cable operator U-verse and a potent lineup of TV and film content. During the 16-month legal showdown with the government, which sued to try to block AT&T’s $81 billion acquisition of Time Warner, competitors argued that the telecom giant would use distribution and programming assets as a weapon.

“Unfortunately, AT&T is abusing its new market position by favoring its own content – which significantly underperforms Viacom’s – to stifle competition,” Viacom’s statement continued. “AT&T-DirecTV’s behavior is also consistent with a recent pattern of gouging their customers by charging them higher prices for an inferior product with fewer channels. Especially troubling, AT&T-DirecTV is marginalizing diverse audiences in its new DTV packages and threatening to do the same with their existing products.

“Viacom is committed to developing strong relationships with our distribution partners. We have successfully renewed a series of distribution relationships representing more than half our subscriber base over the last two years and have not had a disruption in our service since 2014. While we continue to make every effort to reach a new carriage agreement, AT&T’s unwillingness to engage in constructive conversations unfortunately could force a disruption in service.”

AT&T did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

At the same time it is warning customers, Viacom is also trying to buck up internal morale. Last week, when DirecTV Now dropped Viacom from a basic tier of its skinny bundle, the company’s stock dropped (along with those of Discovery and AMC Networks) and questions were raised once again about the company’s trajectory. The rebuff came after two years of progress by CEO Bob Bakish.

The new leader has set about repairing the distribution relationships that had deteriorated badly under predecessor Philippe Dauman. Despite waning ratings and a transforming TV bundle environment, Dauman took a hyper-aggressive negotiating stance and the result was a series of pitched and costly battles. Viacom and Suddenlink, which is now part of Charter, had a blackout that lasted three years.

Here is the full text of Bakish’s memo to employees: