Viacom has closed a deal to sell a raft of Awesomeness content globally after the U.S. media giant acquired the youth-skewing brand last year. It has also sold a number of titles to a German SVOD service run by RTL.

Viacom International Studios has finalized a deal to represent 18 series and eight films globally. Titles include Zac & Mia, based on the novel by A.J. Betts, about two teens battling cancer in the same hospital, supernatural thriller Light as a Feather starring Peyton List, and You’ve Been Tagged, a social media thriller featuring Noah Centineo.

“As we continue to reach and engage Gen Z globally, we believe Viacom International Studios’ expertise and large-scale network of distribution partners can help us build our profile and expand our brand footprint worldwide,” said Zachary Slatter, Head of Distribution for Awesomeness.

“We are incredibly excited to add the Awesomeness portfolio of high quality and highly compelling scripted series and films to our distribution slate ahead of this year’s MIPTV. We look forward to giving our partners the opportunity to add even more Awesomeness to their schedules that will appeal to Gen Z audiences everywhere,” added Lauren Marriott, VP, International Content Sales, Viacom International Studios.

It comes after RTL Germany closed a deal to launch a slew of Awesomeness programming on their nascent SVOD service TV Now. Moritz Pohl, Head of VoD content at Mediengruppe RTL, said, “With TV Now we recently launched a new full-featured and stand-alone streaming service for the mass market to entertain, inform and move people all over Germany. Thanks to the partnership with Awesomeness and VIMN, we can supplement our exclusive content with high-quality programs for the increasingly important young audience.”