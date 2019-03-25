The threatened blackout of Viacom’s cable networks on AT&T’s platforms has been averted after the two companies finally hammered out a new carriage deal.

This comes after their current deal expired on Friday night.

The two companies announced that they had come to an agreement just after 1am PST meaning that Viacom channels such as MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and the Paramount Network will remain on AT&T’s DirecTV, Watch TV and U-Verse services. They stated that the renewed contract also gives AT&T customers “more choice” and “improved value”, although did not go into specifics.

It’s not clear whether Viacom’s channels will remain on the company’s DirecTV Now skinny bundle. It’s believed that the new deal may cut the amount of the reported $1B in fees that AT&T pays Viacom to carry its content, although, again, this has not been confirmed.

“We are pleased to announce a renewed Viacom-AT&T contract that includes continued carriage of Viacom services across multiple AT&T platforms and products. The deal also brings AT&T customers more choice and improved value for Viacom content. We expect to announce additional details in the near future,” the two firms said in a statement.

A resolution was hinted at over the weekend after Viacom has stopped running the crawl on its channels warning of an imminent blackout for AT&T’s 24.5M subscribers. Viacom had also started a campaign to encourage AT&T customers to get in touch in order to continue to watch its top shows and got stars including The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and Jersey Shore stars such as Pauly D involved.