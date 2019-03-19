EXCLUSIVE: Veteran indie film producer Ross Putman has been hired as an agent at Verve, where he will work alongside Amy Beecroft in the agency’s independent film sales and finance division Verve Ventures.

The move comes as Putman’s latest film as producer, the romantic comedy Plus One, is set to premiere next month at the Tribeca Film Festival. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan directed the pic, which Putman produced alongside Ben Stiller’s Red Hour Films and Studio71. Jack Quaid and Maya Erskine star.

He also just wrapped production on Kerem Sanga’s The Violent Heart, which Putman produced with 21 Laps and 3311. Grace Van Patten, Jovan Adepo, and Mary J Blige star in Sanga’s follow-up to the 2016 Sundance prizewinner First Girl I Loved. Upcoming projects include the punk rock indie comedy Dinner in America, also produced with Red Hour.

Putman, who began his career in development before becoming a producer specializing in working with first-time directors, also founded with David Hunter and Sanga the PSH Collective, a production company behind films including First Girl I Loved, The Young Kieslowski and last year’s In a Relationship starring Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano.

“Ross Putman has exhibited a keen ability to match quality material with the appropriate financing throughout his career,” Verve’s partners said Tuesday. “The entire Verve creative community will benefit from having Ross continue to make these marriages on behalf of our team.”

Verve Ventures’ recent sales included the upcoming Hotel Mumbai to Bleecker Street, this year’s Sundance docu The Untitled Amazing Johnathan which sold to Hulu, and now Plus One.