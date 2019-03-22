EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured the North American distribution rights to director Luke Jaden’s horror film, Boo!, with plans to release the pic in limited theaters April 12 as well as a digital rollout on platforms including iTunes and Amazon and through local cable providers.

Co-written by Jaden and Diane Michelle, the Midland Entertainment and Bardha Productions film stars Aurora Perrinea, Jaden Piner, Jill Marie Jones, Rob Zabrecky, and Charley Palmer Rothwell. The plot centers around a torn suburban family who refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank left upon them which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc.

Phil Wurtzel and Ele Bardha produced, while Jaden, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Bradley Pilz, Nicolas Chartier, and Jonathan Deckter served as exec producers. Voltage is handling international rights.

The deal was brokered by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector at Vertical and Jonathan Deckter at Voltage on behalf of the filmmakers.

Vertical’s forthcoming releases include Keith Behrman’s Giant Little Ones starring Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Kyle Maclachlan, Maria Bello, and Taylor Hickson, The Professor and the Madman with Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, and Natalie Dormer; and Lying and Stealing starring Theo James and Emily Ratajkowski.