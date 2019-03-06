Production has just wrapped in New York City on an untitled film that Adam Leon wrote and directed, and which Vanessa Kirby starred in. Kirby has most recently been see in The Crown, Mission Impossible: Fallout, and wrapped Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and Leon’s recent films are Gimme the Loot, and Tramps.

The story is being kept under wraps. It was developed by Leon in close consultation with Kirby for many months in advance of shooting. Kirby is also an Executive Producer on the film.

Animal Kingdom, which teamed with Leon on Tramps, produced alongside Topic Studios and Tango Entertainment.

Individual producers include Jamund Washington and Animal Kingdom’s Brad Becker-Parton, Andrea Roa and Joshua Astrachan.