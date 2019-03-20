EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Hudgens has boarded Netflix’s The Knight Before Christmas, a feature which the High School Musical and Rent: Live star will also executive produce.

The pic, directed by Monika Mitchell and written by Cara Russell, follows a gallant English knight who seeks out his true quest after a sorceress inadvertently sends him from the medieval era to present day. While there he soon finds himself falling for a caring high school science teacher who is disillusioned by love. Josh Whitehouse, who stars in MGM’s reboot of Valley Girl and the upcoming HBO Game of Thrones prequel, also stars. Cameras will roll this April in Ontario, Canada.

Also serving as EPs with Hudgens are Brad Krevoy, Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, and Lorenzo Nardini. Mark Amato is the consulting producer with David Anselmo producing. The Knight Before Christmas is a Motion Picture Corporation of America production.

Hudgens recently starred in the title role of Lerner and Loewe’s Gigi on Broadway and starred in the Kennedy Center production last year of In the Heights. She broke out in the Catherine Hardwicke feature Thirteen before the multi-million success of Disney’s High School Musical franchise. She went on to star Sucker Punch, Spring Breakers, Second Act and can next be seen in Bad Boys for Life. In addition to Rent: Live, she also starred as Betty Rizzo in Fox’s Grease: Live.

Hudgens is repped by CAA, Untitled and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Mitchell is repped by Gersh and The Characters Talent Agency. Whitehouse is repped by CAA, Untitled, United Agents, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.