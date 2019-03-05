UTA has named current director of corporate communications Shanique Bonelli-Moore to the post of Executive Director of Inclusion, a new full-time position. She will be tasked with leading the company’s commitments in regards to hiring, retention and promotion, and working with clients to

champion powerful and representative storytelling.

The move comes after UTA hired Bonelli-Moore in May 2018 from BuzzFeed, where she was head of internal communications following work at Anheuser-Busch InBev, NBCUniversal and GE on issues relating to diversity and inclusion. She had been a key member of UTA’s leadership team that advanced the company’s inclusion work.

She now will report jointly to UTA board member Blair Kohan and Global Head of Human Resources

Suzette Ramirez-Carr.

“Having someone of Shan’s background and experience lead this work is an important statement of our commitment to our employees, our clients and the future of this business,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a press release. “To maintain a best-in-class culture and be an employer-of-choice means making diversity and inclusion part of our day-to-day commitment and driving initiatives that establish us as the model for the industry and beyond.”

UTA had already been committed to making its Agent Trainee Program at least 50% diverse, and has elevated several women to leadership posts from Kohan to the board last year and hiring Lyndsay Harding as CFO.